ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Downgrades Navios Maritime Partners LP to Hold on Distribution Risk, Valuation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 8:56 AM | 1 min read
Deutsche Bank downgraded Navios Maritime Partners LP
NMM
from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $16.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank commented, "On Thursday, NMM reported Q4 EPU of $0.29/unit, above our estimates of $0.28/unit and Consensus of $0.27/unit. The upside report resulted from modestly higher net revenue, which drove the penny beat to our estimates. However, given NMM's declining time charter coverage in 2014 and our weak market expectations, we expect material distribution coverage degradation and see the potential for a distribution cut in 2014. Due to NMM's heightened distribution risk, as well as its material outperformance YTD (19.5% gain vs. the S&P's 5.4% gain) we are stepping to the sidelines and downgrading NMM from BUY to HOLD." Navios Maritime Partners LP closed at $14.67 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Deutsche BankAnalyst ColorDowngradesPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings