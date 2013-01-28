ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Citigroup Upgrades Sony Corporation to Buy on Yen Weakness

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 8:37 AM | 23 seconds read
Citigroup upgraded Sony Corporation
SNE
from Neutral to Buy. Citigroup commented, "Yen weakness is prompting changes to management strategy, and we expect it to improve earnings in consumer electronics. As the weaker yen allows Sony to be more risk-tolerant, we think changes will go beyond OP sensitivity to yen depreciation. … We expect weak H2 earnings, so we see investment opportunities coming after Q3 results." Sony Corporation closed at $14.41 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CitigroupAnalyst ColorUpgradesPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings