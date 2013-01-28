ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Canaccord Genuity Initiates Furiex Pharmaceuticals at Buy on Pipeline, Cash and Catalysts

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 8:36 AM | 1 min read
Canaccord Genuity initiated Furiex Pharmaceuticals
FURX
with a Buy rating and a $45.00 price target. Canaccord Genuity noted, "We like these type of stories that include a combination of: (1) highly visible cash-based valuation upside potential; (2) sizable pipeline opportunities that we think are under-appreciated; (3) catalysts that can unlock value; and (4) a limited following that has the story off the radar of many. Our launch timing coincides with the Friday evening US approval of DPP-4 inhibitor Nesina (along with two combo drugs) by partner Takeda that we think can bring an inflection in the stock. Our $45 target implies 112% upside." Furiex Pharmaceuticals closed at $21.24 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Canaccord GenuityAnalyst ColorInitiationPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings