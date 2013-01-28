ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Bank of America Upgrades Terex Corporation to Neutral on Positive Outlook

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 8:36 AM | 1 min read
Bank of America upgraded Terex Corporation
TEX
from Underperform to Neutral and raises the price objective from $22.00 to $34.00. Bank of America said, "Positive read across from aerial work platform (AWP) competitors and rental fleet operators, along with signs of recovery in US non-residential construction suggest that our prior below-consensus forecast for Terex was far too negative. We raise our 2013-14 EPS forecast by 18%/38% and our PO from $22 to $34. Our new DCF-derived PO implies 12.8x 2013e EPS and 9x peak EPS of $3.80 in 2015e." Terex Corporation closed at $32.05 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst ColorUpgradesPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings