ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Barrington Reiterates Outperform Rating, $650 PT on Intuitive Surgical

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 2:32 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, Barrington reiterated its Outperform rating and $650.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical
ISRG
. Barrington noted, “We are reiterating our OUTPERFORM rating and $650 price target following ISRG's Q4/12 earnings as we believe management will continue to execute on its significant market opportunities over the short and long term and will drive strong procedure growth/pricing power with new technologies in new procedures. We believe the short reports circulated recently are largely based on unfounded concerns and we expect the patient and hospital demand for da Vinci procedures to remain high in the face of the issues highlighted in those reports.” Intuitive Surgical closed on Thursday at $576.07.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BarringtonAnalyst ColorReiterationAnalyst Ratings