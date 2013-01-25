ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: FBN Securities Reiterates Sector Perform Rating, Raises PT on F5 Networks

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 2:29 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, FBN Securities reiterated its Sector Perform rating on F5 Networks
FFIV
, and raised its price target from $100.00 to $110.00. FBN Securities noted, “We retain our Sector Perform rating on FFIV and increase our PT from $100 to $110. The company has experienced notable product revenue deceleration over the past several quarters (to only 4% in FQ1/Dec. from 18% three quarters before), and its product book-to-bill ratio of <1.0 following 1.0 the prior quarter) does not bode well for product revenue growth in FQ2/Mar. However, the company has many new products that will contribute to revenue growth in FH2 that should result in significant product revenue acceleration.” F5 Networks closed on Thursday at $103.22.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FBN SecuritiesAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings