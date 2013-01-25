ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Hilliard Lyons Reiterates Buy Rating, $45 PT on American Water Works Co.

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 1:08 PM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, Hilliard Lyons reiterated its Buy rating and $45.00 price target on American Water Works Co.
AWK
. Hilliard Lyons noted, “Late on 1/24/13, American Water Works issued 2013 EPS guidance in a range of $2.15-$2.25. AWK also expects full year 2012 EPS from continuing operations to come in at the low end of the company's $2.12-$2.22 guidance range. Incorporated into existing ‘12 guidance (raised from $1.90-$2.00 on 8/2/12) is a projected $0.13-$0.16 of weather upside due to a dry summer. Mentioned in yesterday's release, this is consistent with AWK's previously disclosed drought-impact projections.” American Water Works Co. closed on Thursday at $38.59.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Hilliard LyonsAnalyst ColorReiterationAnalyst Ratings