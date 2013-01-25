Hilliard Lyons Reiterates Buy Rating, $45 PT on American Water Works Co.

In a report published Friday, Hilliard Lyons reiterated its Buy rating and $45.00 price target on American Water Works Co.

. Hilliard Lyons noted, “Late on 1/24/13, American Water Works issued 2013 EPS guidance in a range of $2.15-$2.25. AWK also expects full year 2012 EPS from continuing operations to come in at the low end of the company's $2.12-$2.22 guidance range. Incorporated into existing ‘12 guidance (raised from $1.90-$2.00 on 8/2/12) is a projected $0.13-$0.16 of weather upside due to a dry summer. Mentioned in yesterday's release, this is consistent with AWK's previously disclosed drought-impact projections.” American Water Works Co. closed on Thursday at $38.59.