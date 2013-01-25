ñol

UPDATE: Stifel Nicolaus Raises PT to $14.50 on MainSource Financial Group Following Q4 Results

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 12:23 PM | 1 min read
Stifel Nicolaus reiterated its Buy rating on MainSource Financial Group
MSFG
and raised the price target from $13.50 to $14.50. Stifel Nicolaus said, "This was another good quarter for MainSource Financial. Profitability improved as the ROA increased to 1.0% and the ROTCE increased to 11.7% at 4Q. Profitability for the full year was closer to the Midwest bank peer group and we believe there are several favorable developments on the horizon that could drive earnings higher. These including the recent strategic entrance into higher growth markets of Indianapolis and Seymour, and recent hires in commercial lending and brokerage. In our view, the fairly good 8.3% growth in the TBV and 1.8% dividend yield will continue to provide favorable momentum for MSFG shares." MainSource Financial Group closed at $12.98 on Thursday.

