ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Stifel Nicolaus Raises PT to $56 on Jacobs Engineering Group on Bookings and Pricing Improvement

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 12:23 PM | 1 min read
Stifel Nicolaus reiterated its Buy rating on Jacobs Engineering Group
JEC
and raised the price target from $52.00 to $56.00. Stifel Nicolaus commented, "JEC's bookings of $3.04B produced a quarterly book-to-bill rate of 1.10x, keeping the book-to-bill above the critical 1.00x level for 8 quarters running. Pricing continued to improve in the quarter, particularly within the company's process markets and the company is seeing engineering capacity tightening with craft labor next. … Management maintained FY2013 EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.50 and our estimate now stands at $3.42 vs. $3.40, previously on revenues of $12.1B, +11% y/y. For FY2014 our estimate remains unchanged at $3.82 on revenues of $14.1B, +16% y/y. We continue to rate JEC shares Buy with a price target of $56/sh." Jacobs Engineering Group closed at $47.03 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stifel NicolausAnalyst ColorPrice TargetIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings