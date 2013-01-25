ñol

UPDATE: Stifel Nicolaus Raises PT to $41 on Informatica Following Results

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 12:21 PM | 26 seconds read
Stifel Nicolaus reiterated its Buy rating on Informatica
INFA
and raised its price target from $37.00 to $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus noted, "Informatica reported 4Q12 financial results after market close on January 24, 2013. Following two of the most challenging quarters in the company's history, the company posted an impressive bounce-back quarter (relative to expectations, at least). … Guidance solidly above the Street, but appears to leave room for upside if sales productivity indeed returns." Informatica closed at $33.24 on Thursday.

