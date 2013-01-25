ñol

Gilford Securities Reiterates Hold Rating on Tempur-Pedic International

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 11:52 AM | 21 seconds read
In a report published Friday, Gilford Securities reiterated its Hold rating on Tempur-Pedic International
TPX
. Gilford Securities noted, “Tempur-Pedic, a leading manufacturer of sleep and general comfort solutions based on a dense visco-elastic foam material, is losing market share due to an intensified competitive environment. Management believes its proposed merger with Sealy will be transformational, but we remain concerned.” Tempur-Pedic International closed on Thursday at $38.35.

Posted In: Gilford SecuritesAnalyst ColorReiterationAnalyst Ratings