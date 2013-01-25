ñol

UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Union Pacific Corporation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 11:32 AM | 22 seconds read
In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Union Pacific Corporation
UNP
, and raised its price target from $149.00 to $153.00. Jefferies noted, “UNP reported an in-line 4Q on better cost management, offsetting ongoing coal headwinds. We think a few items led to the underperformance on Thursday, none of which change the upside opportunity. Reiterate Buy.” Union Pacific Corporation closed on Thursday at $133.84.

