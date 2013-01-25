ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Hold Rating, Raises PT on Precision Castparts Corp.

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 10:28 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Hold rating on Precision Castparts Corp.
PCP
, and raised its price target from $170.00 to $190.00. Jefferies noted, “PCP reported FQ3:13 EPS of $2.32 vs. our estimate of $2.46. The results include about $0.08 per share from higher corporate costs, largely related to the acquisition of Timet. The company also closed on Synchronous during the quarter. To put perspective behind its actions, PCP used the quarterly call to articulate a long term EPS target of $15.50 to $16.50 per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.” Precision Castparts Corp. closed on Thursday at $191.22.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: JefferiesAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings