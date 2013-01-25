ñol

UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Hold Rating, Raises PT on ResMed

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 10:27 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Hold rating on ResMed
RMD
, and raised its price target from $35.00 to $42.00. Jefferies noted, “RMD reported strong FQ2 results with revs and EPS beating by $13mm and $0.02. The upside was across the board, albeit off favorable year ago comps. Although we have clearly missed the ride, the tailwinds of HST & cardio adoption coupled with margin benefits from mix and Shanghai manufacturing are still blowing. That said, the stock is fully valued and Round II implementation in the US remains a hard to handicap risk keeping us at Hold.” ResMed closed on Thursday at $45.47.

