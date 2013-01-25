UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Hold Rating, Raises PT on Cash America International

In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Hold rating on Cash America International

, and raised its price target from $40.00 to $45.00. Jefferies noted, “CSH EPS beat both the Street and JEFe. Continued strong but moderating growth was posted in the E-Commerce business, while the industry wide slow down in US pawn was reflected in the 4Q12 results. Management guides EPS of $1.35-$1.42 for 1Q13, leaves FY13 unchanged at $4.75-$5.15 and re-ups the 2.5M share repurchase authorization.” Cash America International closed on Thursday at $46.56.