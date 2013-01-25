UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Celgene Corporation

In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Celgene Corporation

CELG

, and raised its price target from $104.00 to $114.00. Jefferies noted, “On its 4Q earnings call, CELG focused details around achieving the 2017 guidance laid out earlier this month. We are raising our price target from $104 to $114 as we are adding modest apremilast to our valuation and raising our expectations for Abraxane penetration in pancreatic cancer following positive Phase 3 data released yesterday.” Celgene Corporation closed on Thursday at $97.49.