UPDATE: Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating, Raises PT on Celgene Corporation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 9:58 AM | 27 seconds read
In a report published Friday, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Celgene Corporation
CELG
, and raised its price target from $104.00 to $114.00. Jefferies noted, “On its 4Q earnings call, CELG focused details around achieving the 2017 guidance laid out earlier this month. We are raising our price target from $104 to $114 as we are adding modest apremilast to our valuation and raising our expectations for Abraxane penetration in pancreatic cancer following positive Phase 3 data released yesterday.” Celgene Corporation closed on Thursday at $97.49.

Posted In: JefferiesAnalyst ColorPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings