UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Noble Corporation to Hold, Lowers PT

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 9:56 AM | 1 min read
In a report published Friday, Jefferies downgraded its rating on Noble Corporation
NE
from Buy to Hold, and lowered its price target from $44.00 to $41.00. Jefferies noted, “We downgrade NE to Hold from Buy as we lower our PT to $41 from $44 and 2013/2014E EPS to $3.05/$4.25 from $3.80/$4.90. NE's disappointments on opex and capex guidance don't completely overwhelm the excitement we have for its long term earnings growth potential, but given share appreciation and near term risks (still), we prefer to be on the sidelines with this stock.” Noble Corporation closed on Thursday at $37.46.

