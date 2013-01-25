ñol

UPDATE: Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Trinity Industries to Hold Post Outperformance

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 9:54 AM | 25 seconds read
Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trinity Industries
TRN
from Buy to Hold and removed its $40 price target. Stifel Nicolaus commented, "We are revising our rating primarily due to valuation and the possibility that railcar backlogs could be close to peaking (although, we may be a quarter or two early). Our fair value estimate of $40 (or 10.0x our 2014 EPS estimate of $4.00) no longer provides enough upside to justify a Buy rating." Trinity Industries closed at $39.56 on Thursday.

Posted In: Stifel NicolausAnalyst ColorDowngradesIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings