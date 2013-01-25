ñol

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades EQT Midstream Partners to Outperform on Q4 Results

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 9:23 AM | 29 seconds read
Credit Suisse upgraded EQT Midstream Partners, LP
EQM
from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $38.00 to $39.00. Credit Suisse said, "EQM reported 4Q12 Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8mm, higher compared to our estimate of $19.1mm and consensus of $18.7mm. The beat was driven by increased transmission throughput associated with strong Marcellus shale development. DCF came in at $14.8mm, slightly lower compared to our estimate of $15.6mm. DCF was negatively impacted by unusual maintenance cap ex items in the quarter." EQT Midstream Partners closed at $33.25 on Thursday.

