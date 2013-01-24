ñol

UPDATE: Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Parkway Properties to Sell on Valuation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 2:26 PM | 1 min read
Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Parkway Properties
PKY
from Hold to Sell and raised the price target from $14.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald noted, "The stock has significantly outperformed year to date, returning 13% compared to 5% among office REITs and 4% for REITs overall (as well as 51% of outperformance over the prior 12 months). PKY continues to take significant strides in improving both the portfolio and balance sheet. The recent run in the stock is over-done, in our view, and is likely the result of the aforementioned improvements, coupled with the ongoing "beta rally."" Parkway Properties closed at $15.82 on Wednesday.

