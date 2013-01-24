ñol

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades Stillwater Mining Company to Neutral on Valuation

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 2:26 PM | 24 seconds read
Credit Suisse downgraded Stillwater Mining Company
SWC
from Outperform to Neutral. Credit Suisse commented, "Given the combination of 1) significant share outperformance since South African supply issues escalated last August, 2) the potential for negative headline risk when the company releases its Marathon engineering study in 3Q and 3) limited EPS upside, we believe the risk/reward opportunity has closed and downgrade the shares from Outperform to Neutral." Stillwater Mining Company closed at $14.16 on Wednesday.

