ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: ISI Group Downgrades Calpine Corporation to to Neutral on Valuation. FCF

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 1:59 PM | 1 min read
ISI Group downgraded Calpine Corporation
CPN
from Buy to Neutral and announced a $20.00 price target. ISI Group said, "CPN initiated 2013 Adjusted EBITDA guidance on its Q3 2012 earnings call (11/6/12). The $1.86 Bn midpoint of the range implies a ‘13 EBITDA multiple of 9.4x, among the highest in our Diversified / IPP coverage universe. In addition, CPN's leverage ratio of 5.2x Net Debt / ‘13 EBITDA is the highest in the sector. Based on today's closing price of $19.12, our $20 price target represents an expected total return of just 4.6%, below the 10% threshold for a BUY rating under ISI's rating system (implemented on 1/4/13)." Calpine Corporation closed at $19.12 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ISI GroupAnalyst ColorDowngradesIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings