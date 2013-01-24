ñol

UPDATE: JG Capital Initiates LinkedIn Corporation at Neutral on Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 1:58 PM | 1 min read
JG Capital initiated coverage on LinkedIn Corporation
LNKD
with a Neutral rating and a $135.00 price target. JG Capital commented, "LinkedIn.com is the world's largest professional social network with >187mm members, growing significantly from 2mm members in 2004. Given LNKD's TAM of professionals worldwide is 640mm, we think there is still a tremendous growth opportunity. … We think EBITDA margins can increase to 30%+ in the next five years, driven by highmargin self-service advertising, subs revenue and leverage. … While we love LNKD's business, we are concerned with very high expectations coming into the results on Feb 7th." LinkedIn Corporation closed at $120.26 on Wednesday.

