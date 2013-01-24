ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPDATE: Societe Generale Upgrades Credit Suisse Group to Buy on Outlook, Exchange Rates

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Societe Generale upgraded Credit Suisse Group
CS
from Hold to Buy. Societe Generale noted, "We see upside in Credit Suisse due to three reasons: (i) equities trading and M&A and ECM revenues in the US are likely to improve as political uncertainty declines (=CHF2.6 per share), (ii) with a six-month delay this should improve revenue margins in Wealth Management from 109bp to 118bp (= + CHF2.1 per share), (iii) a weakening CHF versus the USD would add CHF3.5bn to capital (=+CHF1.9 per share) and (iv) the subsequent lower leverage for the group reduces the cost of equity from 12.3% to 11.3% (= + CHF3.9 per share)." Credit Suisse Group closed at $28.35 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Societe GeneraleAnalyst ColorUpgradesIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings