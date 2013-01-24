ñol

UPDATE: Sterne Agee Downgrades First Midwest Bancorp to Neutral on Expense Outlook

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2013 1:57 PM | 26 seconds read
Sterne Agee downgraded First Midwest Bancorp
FMBI
from Buy to Neutral. Sterne Agee said, "We are lowering our rating on FMBI to Neutral from Buy in conjunction with a reduced earnings outlook primarily driven by the company's expense forecast. The valuation has increased significantly over the past year as FMBI took more aggressive steps to improve credit quality; however, estimate trimming post 4Q and the resulting peer-level valuation likely will impede additional near-term upside." First Midwest Bancorp closed at $12.85 on Wednesday.

