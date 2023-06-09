Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Principal Finl Gr: Here's What You Need To Know

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded its rating of Principal Finl Gr PFG to Market Perform with a price target of $75.00, changing its price target from $77.00 to $75.00.

Shares of Principal Finl Gr are trading up 0.49% over the last 24 hours, at $71.17 per share.

A move to $75.00 would account for a 5.37% increase from the current share price.

About Principal Finl Gr

Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in Global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through our diverse family of financial services companies. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

