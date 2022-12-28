Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform Rating for PolarityTE: Here's What You Need To Know

Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of PolarityTE PTE and lower its price target from $1.25 to $1.00.

Shares of PolarityTE are trading down 4.11% over the last 24 hours, at $0.70 per share.

A move to $1.00 would account for a 42.86% increase from the current share price.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company. It's focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its product includes SkinTE used for repair, reconstruction, replacement or regeneration of skin in patients who have or require treatment of acute and chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. It operates in two segments: the regenerative medicine business segment and the contract research segment.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.