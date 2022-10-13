Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Applied Materials: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Applied Materials AMAT and lower its price target from $125.00 to $90.00.

Shares of Applied Materials are trading up 5.71% over the last 24 hours, at $80.35 per share.

A move to $90.00 would account for a 12.01% increase from the current share price.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect-inspection scanning electron microscopes.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.