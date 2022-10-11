Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for Valmont Industries: Here's What You Need To Know

Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Valmont Industries VMI and raise its price target from $277.00 to $315.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries are trading up 1.45% over the last 24 hours, at $287.15 per share.

A move to $315.00 would account for a 9.7% increase from the current share price.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Inc is a provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture. It operates through four segments such as Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms. The Irrigation segment mechanizes irrigation systems and provides water management solutions. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.