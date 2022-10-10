Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating for Simply Good Foods: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Simply Good Foods SMPL and lower its price target from $48.00 to $45.00.

Shares of Simply Good Foods are trading down 0.28% over the last 24 hours, at $32.54 per share.

A move to $45.00 would account for a 38.29% increase from the current share price.

About Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods provides low-carbohydrate, high protein bars, shakes, and other products such as confections, chips, and cookies under the Atkins and Quest brands. The firm also licenses its brand to Bellisio Foods, which produces frozen meals and pizza. Atkins products are modeled after the philosophy of Dr. Robert Atkins, whose 1972 book, "Dr. Atkins' Diet Revolution," conferred the benefits of a high protein/low carbohydrate diet, and is credited with launching the low-carb diet trend. Quest, acquired in November 2019, also follows the high protein/low carbohydrate philosophy and targets active lifestyle consumers. Ninety-six percent of the firm's sales occur within North America.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.