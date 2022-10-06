Maxim Group Maintains Buy Rating for Euroseas: Here's What You Need To Know

Maxim Group has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Euroseas ESEA and lower its price target from $54.00 to $44.00.

Shares of Euroseas are trading down 0.51% over the last 24 hours, at $21.45 per share.

A move to $44.00 would account for a 105.13% increase from the current share price.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd is a shipping company. Its fleet consists of containerships that transport container boxes providing scheduled service between ports. Its operations are managed by an affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. The company employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.