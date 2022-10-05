Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Axonics: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Axonics AXNX and raise its price target from $82.00 to $84.00.

Shares of Axonics are trading down 1.5% over the last 24 hours, at $75.06 per share.

A move to $84.00 would account for a 11.92% increase from the current share price.

About Axonics

Axonics Inc is a United stated based medical technology company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive sacral neuromodulation (SNM) solutions. SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company has designed and developed the r-SNM System, which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve in order to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of overactive bladder and fecal incontinence.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.