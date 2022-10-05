Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Fifth Third Bancorp FITB and lower its price target from $43.00 to $40.00.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp are trading down 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $33.80 per share.

A move to $40.00 would account for a 18.34% increase from the current share price.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.