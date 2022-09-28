RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Rating for UiPath: Here's What You Need To Know

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Sector Perform rating of UiPath PATH and lower its price target from $18.00 to $16.00.

Shares of UiPath are trading down 6.4% over the last 24 hours, at $12.58 per share.

A move to $16.00 would account for a 27.19% increase from the current share price.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, and professional services. It generates a majority of the revenues from the US, followed by Romania and the rest of the world.

