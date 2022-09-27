Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line Rating for Kilroy Realty: Here's What You Need To Know

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain its In-Line rating of Kilroy Realty KRC and lower its price target from $61.00 to $59.00.

Shares of Kilroy Realty are trading down 0.3% over the last 24 hours, at $41.51 per share.

A move to $59.00 would account for a 42.15% increase from the current share price.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty is a premier owner and landlord of approximately 15 million square feet of office space across Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, and greater Seattle. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.