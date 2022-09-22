Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of UnitedHealth Group UNH and raise its price target from $620.00 to $635.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group are trading up 0.39% over the last 24 hours, at $514.08 per share.

A move to $635.00 would account for a 23.52% increase from the current share price.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to 50 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. at the end of 2021. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.