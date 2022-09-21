Mizuho Downgrades Western Digital: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho downgraded its rating of Western Digital WDC to Neutral with a price target of $40.00, changing its price target from $62.00 to $40.00.

Shares of Western Digital are trading up 0.76% over the last 24 hours, at $35.81 per share.

A move to $40.00 would account for a 11.7% increase from the current share price.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.