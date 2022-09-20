UBS Maintains Neutral Rating for KnowBe4: Here's What You Need To Know

UBS has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of KnowBe4 KNBE and raise its price target from $19.00 to $24.00.

Shares of KnowBe4 are trading down 0.5% over the last 24 hours, at $22.06 per share.

A move to $24.00 would account for a 8.79% increase from the current share price.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 Inc has created a security awareness framework that allows businesses to assess, track, and mitigate the ongoing threat of social engineering attacks to their cybersecurity. Security Awareness, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response, Governance, Risk, and Compliance are among the features of its platform. The company derives its revenue from subscription services fees paid by customers for access to its cloud-based platform and content.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.