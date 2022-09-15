Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Citigroup C and lower its price target from $56.00 to $54.00.

Shares of Citigroup are trading up 0.78% over the last 24 hours, at $48.81 per share.

A move to $54.00 would account for a 10.63% increase from the current share price.

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments: the global consumer banking segment and the institutional clients group. The bank's primary operations are cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.