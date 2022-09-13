Jefferies has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Oracle ORCL and raise its price target from $80.00 to $85.00.

Shares of Oracle are trading down 1.1% over the last 24 hours, at $76.23 per share.

A move to $85.00 would account for a 11.5% increase from the current share price.

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.