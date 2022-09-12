SVB Leerink has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH and raise its price target from $21.00 to $25.00.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals are trading up 10.06% over the last 24 hours, at $19.90 per share.

A move to $25.00 would account for a 25.63% increase from the current share price.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and manufactures kinase-inhibiting drugs for the treatment of cancers and immunological diseases. It holds a diverse pipeline of drug candidates that includes three clinical-stage and two research-stage programs. Its lead drug candidate DCC-2618 is designed to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and Pdgfra kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. In addition, it is also developing two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Geographically all the operations function through the region of the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.