by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 12:24 PM | 2 min read
What 21 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Roku

Over the past 3 months, 21 analysts have published their opinion on Roku ROKU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 7 6 4 4 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0
2M Ago 5 5 3 3 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Roku has an average price target of $94.95 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $55.00.

Below is a summary of how these 21 analysts rated Roku over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 35.05% from the previous average price target of $146.18.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

