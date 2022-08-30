Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Farfetch FTCH and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00.

Shares of Farfetch are trading down 1.31% over the last 24 hours, at $10.20 per share.

A move to $11.00 would account for a 7.9% increase from the current share price.

About Farfetch

Farfetch is an online platform connecting sellers and buyers of personal luxury goods. It was founded in 2008. The company partners with over 1,000 luxury goods sellers to offer their inventory on the platform. When making the retailers' stock available to almost a million active customers, the company charges a cut of around 30% (third-party take rate). The company operates digital marketplace platform Farfetch, Browns stores and acquired branded company New Guard Group.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

