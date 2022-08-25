What To Know About B of A Securities's Upgrade of Dream Finders Homes

B of A Securities upgraded its rating of Dream Finders Homes DFH to Neutral with a price target of $12.00, changing its price target from $10.50 to $12.00.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes are trading up 7.7% over the last 24 hours, at $12.31 per share.

A move to $12.00 would account for a 2.52% decline from the current share price.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Inc is engaged in the home building business. It designs, builds, and sells homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin. The company operates through six geographical divisions namely, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, Washington DC (Capital), and the Carolinas (H&H Homes), Jet Home Loans LLC. Jacksonville division generates most of the revenue for the firm.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.