BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for Palo Alto Networks: Here's What You Need To Know

BMO Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Palo Alto Networks PANW and raise its price target from $650.00 to $675.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are trading up 11.24% over the last 24 hours, at $565.14 per share.

A move to $675.00 would account for a 19.44% increase from the current share price.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

