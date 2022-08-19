Baird Maintains Outperform Rating for ABM Indus: Here's What You Need To Know

Baird has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of ABM Indus ABM and raise its price target from $50.00 to $53.00.
Shares of ABM Indus are trading up 0.21% over the last 24 hours, at $48.57 per share.
A move to $53.00 would account for a 9.12% increase from the current share price.
About ABM Indus
ABM Industries is a provider of integrated facility solutions. It offers its solutions through five segments: business and industry, aviation, technology and manufacturing, education, and technical solutions. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the business and industry segment, which encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues, as well as vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company mainly operates in the United States of America.
About Analyst Ratings
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
