Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Rating for Construction Partners: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of Construction Partners ROAD and raise its price target from $25.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Construction Partners are trading down 0.01% over the last 24 hours, at $29.90 per share.

A move to $35.00 would account for a 17.06% increase from the current share price.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners Inc operates as an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to the public and private sectors. Its services cover the construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

