UBS Maintains Buy Rating for Spectrum Brands Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

UBS has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB and lower its price target from $109.00 to $100.00.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings are trading up 2.1% over the last 24 hours, at $71.37 per share.

A move to $100.00 would account for a 40.11% increase from the current share price.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is a consumer product company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Hardware & Home Improvement, Home and Personal Care, Global Pet Supplies, and Home and Garden. It offers brands including Varta, Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, and Russell Hobbs.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.