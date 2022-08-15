Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Rating for Cleanspark: Here's What You Need To Know

Chardan Capital has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Cleanspark CLSK and raise its price target from $7.00 to $9.00.

Shares of Cleanspark are trading up 1.83% over the last 24 hours, at $6.13 per share.

A move to $9.00 would account for a 46.82% increase from the current share price.

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and design services. The company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Its software is capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural, and municipal deployment. The company's operating segment includes Energy and Digital Agency. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital currency segment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.