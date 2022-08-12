Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Solo Brands: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Solo Brands DTC and lower its price target from $14.00 to $11.00.

Shares of Solo Brands are trading down 6.67% over the last 24 hours, at $5.60 per share.

A move to $11.00 would account for a 96.43% increase from the current share price.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) platform. It operates four premium outdoor lifestyle brands Solo Stove, Oru, ISLE, and Chubbies apparel. Solo Stove offers portable, low-smoke fire pits, grills, and camping stoves for backyard and outdoor use in different sizes, fire pit bundles, gear kits, stoves, cookware, dinnerware, and a variety of clothing and accessories. Oru offers a flagship line of lightweight, foldable kayaks. ISLE produces high-quality stand-up paddle boards with colorful designs that are engineered to accommodate every skill level, style, and interest. Chubbies is a fun-loving, premium apparel brand that offers well-fitted comfortable clothing. Solo Brands distributes its products through individual brand websites and other partners.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.